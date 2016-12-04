Hope primary serves as reminder

I was troubled to read the unnecessarily spiteful statement from Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller regarding the candidacy announcement by Bernie Cantorna.
Parks Miller attacked the DA candidate personally and professionally and accused Cantorna of trying to get her out of the way “because he covets the job for himself.” The Centre County District Attorney is an elected official and any qualified citizen who covets the position is free to run for office.
I hope the upcoming primary election will remind Parks Miller about the democratic process in a civil society.
Karen Burgos, State College
Comments