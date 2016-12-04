Hope primary serves as reminder

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

2:15 How cool is this house?

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:57 Penn State football team photo day

1:04 Penn State fans tailgate ahead of Big Ten championship game

1:19 Church holds live nativity