Station officers at street lights

I have an idea for State College police. Based on data on your website there are 77 officers available for service to the community.
Let’s say there are 10 streetlights per block, and that Beaver Canyon extends for three blocks. That makes 30 streetlights in the “Canyon.” Seventy-seven officers divided by 30 lights places the “cop per street light” quotient at 2.57.
Now if we add in all the other officers available during extreme need (read canyon riots) we can assume that up to three officers can be stationed at each streetlight, offering both protection for the light and the celebratory masses near each light.
Voila! No more streetlight toppling and an efficient use of tax dollars. You are welcome!
Craig Gruneberg, Boalsburg
Comments