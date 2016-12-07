Letters to the Editor

December 7, 2016 7:52 PM

OK Slab Cabin Run initiative

Page 7 of the 2013 Centre Region Comprehensive Plan states that it “is intended to preserve the characteristics that make the region unique” and that “the Centre Region maintains both a friendly urban and rural atmosphere that residents want to protect for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Page 8 indicates that the plan “must balance the interests of many different individuals and groups, and be a reasonable reflection of the shared goals and values of the entire region.”

Page 10 identifies seven core principles, four of which are satisfied by the Slab Cabin Run Initiative:

No. 2: Environmental Quality — Protect natural resources, including air, water, energy, wildlife and wetlands, in the Centre Region.

No. 3: Multimunicipal and Agency Cooperation — Continue to maintain and improve multimunicipal solutions to issues that transcend municipal boundaries.

No. 4: Sustainable Region — Plan for social, environmental and economic sustainability at a regional level.

No. 6: Agriculture — Agriculture is an important part of the economy and the heritage of the region. Protect and support this way of life to ensure the viability of agriculture in the region.

I wonder, how many other collaborative initiatives directly fulfill so many directives of the Center Region Comprehensive Plan?

We need to approve the Slab Cabin Run Initiative!

Virginia Belser, State College

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Remembering Pearl Harbor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos