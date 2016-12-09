Thank you, NOW members

This December, Ni-Ta-Nee NOW, the Centre County chapter of the National Organization for Women, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
We are honoring our founding members, Barb Gallo, Joanne Tosti-Vasey and Kim Hamilton.
I want to thank all our members who have helped create a more equal, feminist county and culture.
Just this year, we tabled at Arts Fest, Grange Fair and Crickfest on the Pennsylvania Women’s Health Agenda.
Join us @NiTaNeeNOW and on Facebook nitneenow.
Michele Hamilton,
State College
