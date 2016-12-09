Letters to the Editor

December 9, 2016 9:13 PM

Thank you, NOW members

This December, Ni-Ta-Nee NOW, the Centre County chapter of the National Organization for Women, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

We are honoring our founding members, Barb Gallo, Joanne Tosti-Vasey and Kim Hamilton.

I want to thank all our members who have helped create a more equal, feminist county and culture.

Just this year, we tabled at Arts Fest, Grange Fair and Crickfest on the Pennsylvania Women’s Health Agenda.

Join us @NiTaNeeNOW and on Facebook nitneenow.

Michele Hamilton,

State College

