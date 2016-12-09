Big city helps small towns

Philadelphia was much in the CDT news in the past couple of weeks. I was disturbed, as a native of the City of Brotherly Love, to read the 11/30 editorial, “Rural Pennsylvania lawmakers may go after cities.”
The current political climate, unfortunately, enables, if not emboldens, Harrisburg legislators “to exercise their anti-urban instincts.” Locally, I’m upset with comments like those attributed to Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller on 12/1 regarding an indecent assault suspect, which notes: “Plus he is not from around here.” As serious as the crime may be, I guess I fail to see what point of origin has to do with justice.
People need to realize that Philly is the primary economic engine for our commonwealth, not a drain on its resources. In 2010, it had a total gross metropolitan product of $347 billion. I can see the trickle down effects in my community here in Patton Township — the stop lights on Valley Vista Drive between Carnegie Street and exit 69 of the bypass will soon be synchronized as a result of tax dollars received from Philadelphia. There are numerous other ways the big city improves life in central Pennsylvania ... I suggest visiting for a close encounter.
I enjoyed the 11/22 write-up on the “Rocky” films, statue, etc., but wanted to correct one error. Sylvester Stallone’s character was not from South Philly, but from the Kensington neighborhood in the north part of the city. This is an important distinction to a native son.
Douglas M. Mason,
Port Matilda
Comments