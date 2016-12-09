Better educate teens on sex

I am anti-abortion, but also pro-choice. A goal is to have zero abortions, yet a woman has the right to choose. That is the law.
We know many young people have sex beginning in their teens (average of 17.4 years old as reported by Kinsey). Most 17-year-olds are not fully educated on how to prevent pregnancy. So let’s focus on preventing unwanted pregnancies.
The surest way to prevent pregnancy is to avoid intercourse. That’s not working if 17-year-olds are having sex. Doesn’t it make sense to better educate teens regarding contraceptives?
The state of Colorado initiated a program to prevent unwanted pregnancies. When contraception, particularly the long-acting methods, became more readily available in Colorado between 2009 and 2013, the abortion rate fell 42 percent among all women ages 15 to 19 and 18 percent among women ages 20 to 24. (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment). That is a very impressive statistic.
Therefore I propose that Planned Parenthood and other reputable health agencies are the best organizations to provide education regarding sexual activity and methods to prevent unwanted pregnancies. To decrease or eliminate funding to Planned Parenthood increases the risk of abortions. Also note that all federal monies that are directed toward Planned Parenthood cannot — by law — be used for abortions.
Fund Planned Parenthood and like organizations. Withholding sex education and contraceptives is only adding to unwanted pregnancies and abortions. It’s time to “get smart” and prevent unwanted pregnancies/abortions.
Robert Eisenbraun, Lemont
