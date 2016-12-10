Tax hike too high

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor Pause

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor