All are welcome

As an organization that strives to build a more cohesive and inclusive community, we would like to reiterate that all peoples are welcome here with us –– in our office, in our programs and in our lives.
The elections that took place on Nov. 8 will affect all of us in many different — albeit very real — ways. It is important, now as ever, that we as a community remain vigilant in our mission of promoting intercultural learning and understanding through partnerships, service, education and advocacy. We must continue to support each other, protect each other, learn from each other and, ultimately, build a strong and diverse community.
Below is Global Connections’ message to every one of our friends. Please translate this message into your native language, if it is not featured here, and share it widely. Let everyone know that they are welcome here.
No importa de dónde usted es, ni su lengua nativa, estamos felices que esté aquí.
No matter where you are from, or what native language you speak, we are glad that you are here.
Não importa de onde você é, nem a sua língua nativa, estamos felizes que você esteja aqui.
Susan Steinberg and Sharon Shen
The writers are the board president and executive director, respectively, of Global Connections
