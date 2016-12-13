Story leaves wrong impression

In my opinion, your Friday story leaves a seriously misleading impression of Dr. Sharon Pletcher.
Pletcher has been an excellent, responsible, conscientious medical provider for the past 15 years she’s been treating me. She is a valued and respected member of the local medical community.
The accusations and charges against her are not at all consistent with the caring, decent person I know her to be, and suggest to me that her civil right to be respectfully and appropriately dealt with may have been violated by her treatment thus far.
Roger J. Cuffey, State College
