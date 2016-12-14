Electoral College has a job to do

What’s happening politically may seem like a bad movie or a joke gone horribly wrong. Why would a president-elect who claims to love democracy and the country choose people to head the very departments they actively fought against? This is heinous to the more than 65 million people who did not vote for this outcome despite the interference of a foreign government.
Fortunately, there is one more vote to be taken and that’s in the Electoral College. These people have one job to do — protect the democracy, the government, our way of life and whatever hyperbole you can think of, because the main person who has Donald Trump’s ear is Steve Bannon.
In 2016, a reporter from the Daily Beast recalled this conversation with Bannon:
“I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed. Shocked, I asked him what he meant.
“Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”
Janet Friel, State College
