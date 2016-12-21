No need to self-silence

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

4:52 Wichita businessman gives a $260,000 present to Derby woman

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story