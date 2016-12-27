In his Dec. 19 CDT op-ed, PSU’s Michael Mann flatters himself by speculating about intensified persecution of climate scientists by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump and members of his administration after he assumes office.
I think it’s much more likely that supporters of Donald Trump, members of the Trump administration and Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress will simply ignore Mann and others who have been clamoring about climate change (formerly called global warming). Mann and like-minded individuals are now very unlikely to influence actions of the federal government as they did during the Obama administration. Executive agreements about climate change that were made during the Obama administration will probably be nullified by the Trump administration. Executive agency regulations about climate change that were promulgated during the Obama administration will probably be rescinded or won’t be enforced by the Trump administration. Federal financial support for Mann and like-minded scientists will probably be reduced or eliminated by the Trump administration.
If Mann and like-minded individuals choose to characterize such developments as “an attack on climate science,” so be it. A fierce political battle on that and other matters has been waged, a national election has been conducted, and as President Barack Obama arrogantly observed during the early days of his administration, elections have consequences. Indeed they do!
Phil Edmunds, Boalsburg
