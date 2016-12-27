Missing an opportunity

What a shame that Penn State has an athletic team with a 10-2 record, a six-game winning streak and a victory over Tennessee, yet we have to search the CDT to find a brief mention of its success.
Buried on Page 4B of the Dec. 21 paper, and near the bottom of the online sports news, is the article about the Lady Lions basketball team. Gone are the days when there was a pregame write-up with information about starting lineups, although there is extensive coverage for the men’s team (8-5).
The CDT is missing a great opportunity to profile and report on a group of talented young women who display amazing teamwork in game after game — and make us Penn State proud.
Jayne Cawthorn, Boalsburg
