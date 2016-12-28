There’s a reason for regulations

The dream of billionaires like the Koch brothers for an administration focused on getting rid of federal regulations that limit their profits will come true on Jan. 20 when the Trumpist party is in control of the White House as well as both houses of Congress.
It may take time to root them all out. Federal regulations (local and state, too) go back a long way. When the First Congress met in 1789 there were no Cabinet departments to implement the new Constitution and to carry out any laws Congress might enact. The first one to be proposed was by Rep. Elias Boudinot, of New Jersey, who said the overwhelming financial crisis of the nation required a Treasury Department. He told the House:
“It will be attended with the most dreadful consequences to let these affairs run into confusion and ruin for want of proper regulations.”
Regulations don’t just appear. There is a problem. Congress passes a law. “Bureaucrats” have the tedious and often contentious process of writing rules and regulations to enforce the law. Getting rid of a regulation can also be tedious and contentious.
This will be a test for the Trumpist party leaders running Congress and its committees. Their party’s leader admires the strongman regimes in Russia and Turkey. Are there enough Trumpist party leaders with integrity in Congress to make sure that a President Trump — in getting his way with deregulation and the rest of his agenda — stays within the bounds of our constitutional checks and balances?
John N. Rippey, Zion
Comments