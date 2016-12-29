Minimum wage needs adjusted

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl Pause

2:12 PSU defensive coordinator Pry talks to the media.

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame