A look at Obama’s accomplishments

I believe in a perspective look of President Barack Obama and what he accomplished during his eight years of office.
Here are just a few things: He spent more than any other president and doubled the national debt; he joined in attacks on police officers; he brought us Obamacare and its skyrocketing premiums; he fought for abortion and gay marriage issues; and now comes the selling out of Israel through a resolution with the United Nations.
These are only a few things I’m writing. Believe me, I can go on and on with a list. I am sure a lot of people are glad that I am not writing Obama’s legacy.
Ed Emel, Bellefonte
