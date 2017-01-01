Maybe Putin’s reasons are simple

In his Dec. 30 op-ed, Robert Reich spends many words speculating on possible reasons behind Vladimir Putin’s attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.
According to Reich, possible reasons include financial leverage that Putin might have over Trump due to Trump’s business ties to Russian oligarchs, and close ties to Russia among key Trump advisers, including Paul Manafort, Michael Fynn and Rex Tillerson.
Professor Reich may be imagining Putin’s calculus to be more complicated than it is. In Putin’s mind the U.S. and Russia are Cold War enemies. The 2016 presidential election created an opportunity to install an ignorant and incompetent man as leader of Russia’s great enemy. Putin did all that he could to make that happen. Maybe it’s just that simple.
Paul M. Hallacher,
State College
Comments