Thank you, Mount Nittany Medical Center staff

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things an individual will experience in his or her life, and there is not much that can be done to buffer you from the emotional trauma that occurs.
On Christmas Day, I received a call from my father’s longtime physician, Dr. Hussein Aboul-Hosn, of the Bellefonte Medical Clinic, explaining that my father had suffered a massive stroke at Mount Nittany Medical Center that afternoon. The news was unexpected and devastating. My family rushed home to State College the next day, and I was fortunate to be by my father’s side when he passed away a few days later.
Over that brief period of time I was reminded that grief and despair are part of the atmosphere at hospitals, and there are people who must navigate and bear witness to it on a daily basis as part of their job description. The compassion shown to my father and our family by Dr. Aboul-Hosn and the nursing staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center was beyond anything I could have imagined. There are no words to convey the depth of my gratitude for the sympathy and tender loving care these living angels provided.
I’m sure these individuals believe they are simply doing their jobs like the rest of us. But not all of us affect the lives of so many in such profound ways. Every. Single. Day. Their work is truly special. On behalf of my family and countless others, thank you.
Skip Allan, Madison, Wis.
Comments