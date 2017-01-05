Congressmen don’t understand

I just don’t get it. When I look at everything our congressmen receive (huge salary, Cadillac health insurance for life, incredible pension, lavish expense accounts, minimal work schedule, etc.), I just don’t get how they think it’s OK to simply flat-out cancel a program that provides basic health insurance coverage to the millions of Americans who comparatively have so little in life.
“G.T.” can you explain? Where is your conscience? Where is your compassion? I just don’t get it.
Jim Maund, State College
