Penn State football team should be proud

Just a Nebraska girl who wants to let the Penn State football team know that they should hold their heads high from this bowl game.
This football program I know has suffered, and I have always felt that the sanctions were outrageous five years ago. Despite that, this football program has pushed through the barriers and look where you are at today. Everyone of you players should be proud of yourselves, as well as everyone at Penn State.
Just remember, “You may not control all the events that happened to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them. “ - Maya Angelou
Lynnelle Foreman,
Lincoln, Neb.
Comments