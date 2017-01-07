Glenn Thompson should reveal his vote

Do you know what your representative values? It’s alright if you don’t, you could always find quotes from them or see their votes.
Unless you live in central, north central or northwestern Pennsylvania, however.
That’s because your congressman hasn’t released a statement on his vote Monday regarding a Republican amendment which would’ve handicapped the Office of Congressional Ethics. Because it was in a committee meeting, it’s not on record, and none of his offices will provide his vote.
As the representative for the State College and Penn State area, I would have hoped Congressman Glenn Thompson learned from history. Monday’s amendment would have prevented the Office of Congressional Ethics from investigating anonymous complaints. It gave both Democrats and Republicans permanent veto power, making them able to shut down any investigation before them. It stopped the office from having any communication with the public about their own representatives’ ethics. It went so far as to ban investigators from reporting criminal behavior to law enforcement.
Why does this seem eerily similar? Why would somebody want to gut an ethics office?
State College, Penn State and Pennsylvania as a whole have a tarnished history of reporting unethical actions. Should we not know whether our congressman voted in favor of creating an environment where lawmakers, and even himself, would essentially be impervious to ethics investigations?
Ask his Bellefonte office at 353-0215, his Titusville office at 827-3985 and his D.C. office at (202) 225-5121. We deserve transparency and accountable government.
Anthony J. Zarzycki, State College
