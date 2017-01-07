Glenn Thompson should reveal his vote

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before Pause

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears