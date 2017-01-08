A nation morally bankrupt

In his Friday letter to the editor, Jim Maund said he does “not get it” that our House representative can turn his back on so many less fortunate Americans. But Rep. Glenn Thompson is not alone, and I think I do get it. It’s as simple as this: as a country, we are morally bankrupt.
This is not new. We as a nation have acted with much less than Christian kindness and charity toward our own most needy citizens and others many times in the recent and distant past. And the fact that other nations have behaved as bad or even worse does not vindicate us. So, not new. But why? How?
My opinion of our country’s moral bankruptcy is not an indictment of the people of the U.S. Not all of us anyway. Americans have been duped time and time again … and once again big time. It seems to me that greed and intentionally instigated fear and racism, or some combination in various measures thereof, have once again been at work.
I find it immensely ironic that 2016 brought us to our current political state and at the same time found the author of “Only a Pawn in Their Game” honored as a Nobel Laureate.
God bless America.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
