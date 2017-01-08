Congressman Glenn Thompson is sneaking around in the swamp. On Monday he participated in a secret meeting by House Republicans to weaken protections against corruption in Congress.
Now Thompson won’t tell the CDT if he voted for or against crippling the Office of Congressional Ethics. When I called his Washington office to ask the same question, his staff would only say that “the meeting was held behind closed doors.”
As if the congressman couldn’t come out and tell his constituents how he voted! Apparently he secretly voted against the OCE, and now he doesn’t want us to see the swamp muck on him.
Pamela Short, State College
