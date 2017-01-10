Welcome to fake-news America

On Christmas Eve, Reince Preibus, chief of staff-select, announced the birth of America’s new “king,” metaphorically referencing The Mogul. After blistering criticism, Preibus clarified his reference as Jesus, in the traditionally accepted format.
Surfacing briefly from his “relaxing” vacation, the Dauphin-elect appeared for just enough time to deliver his deep thoughts on the “cyber.” “Confusion over the truth” is generated by computers, masterful machines designed for the sole purpose of tricking Americans into believing that the Russians didn’t attempt to influence the outcome of our elections.
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
Dramatically sweeping onto the golden terrace of his Florida palace, the tweeter-elect was accompanied by his court jester, Don King, wild-eyed, wearing and waving an American flag, in case we missed the patriotism thread.
On New Year’s Eve, Trump claimed to have “secret information known only to him.” He planned a press conference for “Tuesday or Wednesday.” Then he didn’t hold one. As he did in the debates, The Mogul denied the evidence of 17 different American intelligence agencies.
And now, the big reveal from The Mogul-in-tweet is that Julian Assange said the Russians didn’t hack us. It is clearly better for Trump to believe a criminal hacker, a stooge and an alleged rapist now hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, than to believe the courageous men and women who serve our country, sometimes risking their own lives, to keep Americans safe.
Welcome to DJT’s delusional, fake-news America.
Marylouise Markle, State College
