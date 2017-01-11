Nation deserves good health care

The Republican Congress and President-elect Donald Trump have given priority to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
To take away the health insurance of more than 20 million Americans in a matter of spite is irresponsible. Good health care is what people want, as demonstrated by the decline in uninsured Americans from 20 to 12 percent after the passage of this legislation. This expanded coverage has resulted in fewer deaths among the now-insured.
The ACA is not perfect — in some places, there have been fewer choices in health care exchanges and higher premiums. But it is immensely risky to assume that if you take away people’s insurance, a suitable replacement will appear down the road.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, you highlight your nearly 30 years experience in the health care industry. Any modifications to the ACA should provide as good or better health care without people losing their coverage. A great nation gives everyone access to good health care.
Nick Bolgiano, State College
