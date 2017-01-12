Making an educated guess

Congressman Glenn Thompson’s voting record is again laid out in black and white for the public to see. The CDT’s “Roll Call” feature shows a shocking degree of callousness, cruelty and an inability to stand up for ordinary citizens against the orders of his corporate and party bosses.
Thompson voted against keeping in place regulations that would protect children from cancer, asthma attacks and respiratory diseases. As usual, Thompson and the Republicans put corporate interests first.
It gets worse. Thompson voted against keeping regulations to protect the people of Flint, Mich., and other communities, from lead in drinking water. Thompson, have you no sense of decency?
Just one of Thompson’s votes is not public. Thompson is afraid to tell people how he voted when the Republicans voted, in secret, to cripple the congressional ethics office. As someone who has studied Thompson’s record, I’ll make an educated guess: Thompson lacks the spine to stand up to Republican Party bosses.
He does what they tell him to do. So, I think it’s safe to say that Thompson, too, voted to cripple the ethics office.
Robert Baillie, State College
