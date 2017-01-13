President-elect’s priorities

During his press conference, the soon-to-be-president of the United States was much, much more concerned about the leaking of a classified document than Russia’s hacking.
In fact, while calling the leak and its contents “an absolute disgrace” and the publishers of that document “a failing piece of garbage,” he had to be pressed to even say “They shouldn’t do that” of the Russians.
We’re looking at a leak that may have disparaged his character versus espionage and leaks aimed at undermining our single most important right as citizens of a democracy: the vote. Not hard to see his priorities.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
