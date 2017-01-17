Letters to the Editor

January 17, 2017 10:06 PM

Looking for Rep. Thompson

Has anyone seen Rep. Glenn Thompson? He apparently is missing.

No press conference, no town hall meetings, no vigorous statement to the press. I wonder if he favors taking away health care from his constituents?

I wonder if he still supports Donald Trump and, if so, why? I wonder if he is protecting our environment, public education, child welfare, and if he is helping change the biggest rich-poor gap of any modern nation in the world.

If you see Thompson, please let us know what’s on his mind.

Geoffrey Godbey, State College

Letters to the Editor

