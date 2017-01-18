Can’t Clinton get a break?

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer Pause

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration