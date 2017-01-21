Bill disguises tax increase

I fully understand the need to keep our roads and bridges safe and updated for safe and convenient travel throughout our state and county.
However, if we keep shelling out tax dollars right and left, we’ll end up with some of the best roads and bridges anywhere, but we won’t be able to afford to drive on them.
The 50 cent “gas tax” was enough to make our state No. 1 with the highest gas tax in the nation, even higher than Hawaii. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean “gas tax.” I should have said the new “transportation bill” — that’s what they call it to disguise a tax increase.
Now we are faced with the prospect of a $5 addition to our car registration fee. Oh well, there’s always CATA bus.
Dennis Brown, Bellefonte
