Obamacare to be replaced by chaos

Pay attention, people. We’re about to be the victims of a classic bait and switch.
The Republicans promised us a better health care system since the day Obamacare went into effect but have failed to say what sort of system they would put in place. Now they are rolling forward with a repeal plan and still no idea about replacement. That means we are likely to see millions lose their current health care, and prices will skyrocket.
As part of the rule changes Republicans instituted, deficits are allowed to increase from the repeal of Obamacare (thanks, CDT Roll Call). That means Republicans know that repeal will cost taxpayers money. The
y also ruled that cost increases due to repeal or replaces are exempt from the 10-year projections estimated by the Congressional Budget Office.
Looks like Obamacare will be replaced by Trump chaos.
Paula Droege, State College
