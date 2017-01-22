Guarantee health protections to all

Congress should not repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without a plan to replace it that guarantees the protections that have helped all Americans, whether we receive insurance through our employers or through a subsidized plan.
The ACA bans insurance companies from denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions, guarantees access to preventative services with no out-of-pocket costs, allows dependent children to stay on parental insurance plans until the age of 26, prevents insurers from setting yearly or lifetime caps on coverage, and ensures that insurance companies cannot charge women more money for health insurance simply based on gender.
I am lucky that I have never been without health insurance, but even those of us with decent health care coverage know what a struggle it is to get insurance companies to pay for costs that should be covered. The only way to ensure that these protections continue is to have them enforced as law. I strongly oppose repealing the ACA without guaranteeing these protections that benefit all Americans.
Vicki Hewitt, State College
