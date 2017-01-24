Stop playing politics with health

Republican mythology about the Affordable Care Act being “a disaster” has the potential to do a tremendous amount of harm to many Americans.
In addition to providing access to affordable health care for 30 million previously uninsured citizens, Obamacare has effectively rolled back a number of destructive insurance industry abuses such as denying coverage for pre-existing conditions. Also, many Americans were thrilled to learn that the ACA mandates adult children being allowed to remain on their parent’s health insurance plans until they turn 26.
It’s hard to fathom how Republicans can actually claim that it makes sense to repeal Obamacare without first creating and providing the public with the details of how they hope to replace it. President Barack Obama has said that he would personally support any Republican plan that can be shown to be better than the Affordable Care Act. The reality is, that even after all these years, the Republicans still don’t have one. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has reported that “Repeal and Replace” would create chaos in the insurance industry that would quickly result in 18 million Americans losing access to coverage and causing some premiums to potentially double while waiting for the Republican controlled Congress and Senate to figure out what to do next.
Enough is enough. Call Rep. Glenn Thompson (D.C. 202-225-5121, Bellefonte 814-353-0215, Titusville 814-827-3985) and Sen. Pat Toomey (D.C. 202-224-4254, Pittsburgh 412-803-3501, Harrisburg 717-782-3951) to demand that they stop playing politics with our health care. Idle promises should not count.
George Polycranos, Port Matilda
