Lookout for all people

According to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the U.S. is among a very small part of the world with per capita gross domestic product above $50,000.
Most countries of the world don’t have even half of that, and a quarter to a third not even 10 percent. Within our own country, the numerical and share-of-wealth difference between the haves and have nots is as great or even greater.
Can’t we afford to help the most needy of our country and of the world? How “first” do we have to be? And what segment of America “first,” the richest?
I hope our U.S. senators and representatives do what they can to see that the rest of our country and so much of the world does not remain impoverished while the top couple percent of U.S. citizens (sic) enrich themselves.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
