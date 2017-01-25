Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2017 10:00 PM

A reminder of voting record

Thank you to the CDT for printing the Roll Call to tell us how our elected representatives (Glenn Thompson 202-225-5121 and Bill Shuster 202-225-2431) have voted on our behalf.

If you don’t agree, call them. Every day.

In case you missed the Jan. 9 article, here’s a reminder of how your elected officials voted recently:

▪  Repeal the ACA (Affordable Care Act). 22 million people have this.

▪  Prohibit smartphones streaming information from the House floor

▪  Block voting by representatives from D.C. and U.S. territories

▪  Kill regulations from the Obama administration that would protect health, safety and the environment

▪  Allow insurance companies to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions

▪  Reverse present law where Congress can kill new regulations before they are in place which bypasses a process for comments and input from the general public

▪  Against exempting existing safety regulations for nuclear power plants in the U.S. from new regulations that will be coming

▪  Back “an amendment pitting clean air for children against regulatory relief for businesses.”

▪  Against requiring their votes to be recorded on legislation that greatly increases carbon emissions

▪  Against any new regulations to protect drinking water from contamination

A reminder: Representatives are elected every two years.

Janet Friel, State College

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos