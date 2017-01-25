A reminder of voting record

Thank you to the CDT for printing the Roll Call to tell us how our elected representatives (Glenn Thompson 202-225-5121 and Bill Shuster 202-225-2431) have voted on our behalf.
If you don’t agree, call them. Every day.
In case you missed the Jan. 9 article, here’s a reminder of how your elected officials voted recently:
▪ Repeal the ACA (Affordable Care Act). 22 million people have this.
▪ Prohibit smartphones streaming information from the House floor
▪ Block voting by representatives from D.C. and U.S. territories
▪ Kill regulations from the Obama administration that would protect health, safety and the environment
▪ Allow insurance companies to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions
▪ Reverse present law where Congress can kill new regulations before they are in place which bypasses a process for comments and input from the general public
▪ Against exempting existing safety regulations for nuclear power plants in the U.S. from new regulations that will be coming
▪ Back “an amendment pitting clean air for children against regulatory relief for businesses.”
▪ Against requiring their votes to be recorded on legislation that greatly increases carbon emissions
▪ Against any new regulations to protect drinking water from contamination
A reminder: Representatives are elected every two years.
Janet Friel, State College
