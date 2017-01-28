Put heterosexual couples first

It was with sadness and dismay that I read of the adoption of a 7-month-old girl by two men (CDT, 11/19).
Sadness because the little girl will not experience life in the home of a mother and father. A similar situation occurred in the past year in Pennsylvania when two men from Brazil paid a surrogate mother in Pennsylvania to carry a baby and then adopted the infant and took him to Brazil.
No credible social scientist would deny that the best environment for children to be raised is a stable, heterosexual marriage. I am dismayed that adoption agencies, knowing that married, heterosexual couples are the best homes for children, would act otherwise.
I have written state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Richard Irwin asking that they sponsor legislation instructing adoption agencies to give preference to married, heterosexual couples when placing children. I also requested that they sponsor legislation outlawing the practice of paid surrogate adoption. This is already illegal in many states but legal in Pennsylvania.
I urge readers to write to their state representatives and request similar legislation. Otherwise, we permit actions by adoption agencies that are in fact, detrimental to the emotional well-being of children.
Don Cistaro, State College
Comments