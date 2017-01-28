Letters to the Editor

January 28, 2017 9:57 PM

Put heterosexual couples first

It was with sadness and dismay that I read of the adoption of a 7-month-old girl by two men (CDT, 11/19).

Sadness because the little girl will not experience life in the home of a mother and father. A similar situation occurred in the past year in Pennsylvania when two men from Brazil paid a surrogate mother in Pennsylvania to carry a baby and then adopted the infant and took him to Brazil.

No credible social scientist would deny that the best environment for children to be raised is a stable, heterosexual marriage. I am dismayed that adoption agencies, knowing that married, heterosexual couples are the best homes for children, would act otherwise.

I have written state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Richard Irwin asking that they sponsor legislation instructing adoption agencies to give preference to married, heterosexual couples when placing children. I also requested that they sponsor legislation outlawing the practice of paid surrogate adoption. This is already illegal in many states but legal in Pennsylvania.

I urge readers to write to their state representatives and request similar legislation. Otherwise, we permit actions by adoption agencies that are in fact, detrimental to the emotional well-being of children.

Don Cistaro, State College

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mount Nittany Middle School hosts community clothing drive

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos