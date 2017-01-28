Let all the fruits ... be their forgiveness

In the wake of Inauguration Day, I wish to express my gratitude for the words of Phil Jones and John Corneal, for the vision and craft of the 3rd Way Collective and RAWtools, for the courage and conviction of Jaimie Miller and all advocates for the disabled and disempowered, and for the brave activism and positive message of the State High students and their walkout for hope and tolerance.
I offer the words of a poem I came across by chance by Cynthia Bourgeault. She recounts that an unknown poet left these words by the body of a dead child at Ravensbrück death camp. She credits “A Book of Prayers,” edited by Lynn C. Bauman and published in 1999.
Oh Lord, remember not only the men and women
Of good will, but also those of ill will.
But do not remember all the suffering they inflicted on us;
Remember the fruits we have bought, thanks to
This suffering — our comradeship,
Our loyalty, our humility, our courage,
Our generosity, the greatness of heart
Which has grown out of all this, and when
They come to judgment let all the fruits
Which we have borne be their forgiveness.
Gaby Winqvist, State College
