Article needed fact-checking

My neighbor brought to my attention the editorial article by Jay Sekulow about why we should defund Planned Parenthood.
I was surprised that the writer of this article contained the misinformation that stated this organization sold body parts. According to NPR, 12 states investigated Planned Parenthood and found no evidence of this type of activity. According to a New York Times article, of Planned Parenthood’s nearly 700 health centers nationwide, only two — one in California and one in Washington state — supply fetal tissue to researchers. The organization no longer accepts reimbursement for the costs of providing the tissue for medical research.
I want to know why the CDT is printing articles that contain bald-faced lies. Where are the fact-checkers?
Margaret Friedlander, State College
