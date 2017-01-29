Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 9:16 PM

Hoping someone can get through

I have assisted people without computers secure health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Now I would like to help them understand exactly how the replacement plan supported by Rep. Glenn Thompson will impact their lives. His deafening silence to my repeated requests for information shows he doesn’t know or doesn’t care. Rep. Thompson, which is it?

Anybody, anybody — I am hoping someone else can get through. Leaving constituents/human beings hanging is shameful!

Winnie Jones-Wenger, Philipsburg

Letters to the Editor

