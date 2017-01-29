Grateful for support

When many people in our community have mixed feelings about what they see and hear on the news, it is great to know that good people do gracious acts on behalf of others. What a morale boost!
The board and tutors of the Dyslexia Reading Center of Central Pa. are grateful to Otto’s Restaurant for choosing our agency as the recipient of its Christmas tree donations.
During the recent holiday season, with the help of Woodring’s Floral Gardens, which provided the ribbon, the owners, staff and customers donated more than $1,700.
This donation will help the Dyslexia Reading Center teach children with dyslexia to read and write using a method that is effective for them. With 1 in 5 people living with dyslexia, it is important for our community to recognize the need for this service.
We appreciate this support and kudos to Otto’s for having this event every year.
Sally Kolesar, Pennsylvania Furnace
The writer is board president of the Dyslexia Reading Center of Central Pa.
