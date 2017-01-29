We have enough of our own problems

1:16 Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

0:41 Protesters oppose executive order on refugees

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State