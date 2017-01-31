Hope for courage to work together

As someone trying my best to follow the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, who welcomed the stranger and called us to love our neighbor as ourselves, I am disheartened by misguided actions that are targeting our Muslim citizens and refugees.
I ask everyone to reflect on how fear may be distorting our perceptions of one another. I am encouraged by the biblical promise that “God did not give us a spirit of fear but of power, of love and a sound mind.” And by my own Presbyterian denomination’s faith statement that “In a broken and fearful world, the Spirit gives us courage to pray without ceasing ... and to work with others for justice, freedom and peace.”
The current national discord prompts me to more publicly say that as a Christian, I appreciate and support Muslim members of our campus, community and country. I hope in days to come that we may all work more intentionally with those of all faiths to build a more inclusive, just nation.
Anita Thies, State College
