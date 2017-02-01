Printing letter served no purpose

Shame on you, CDT, for printing that letter. It was nothing more than hate speech masquerading as “opinion.” Would you print the same letter if it had been written about mixed-race couples adopting?
Don Cistaro’s letter offered your readers with nothing more than unsubstantiated, harmful, hateful stereotypes about same-sex couples. It was not supported by facts, and did nothing to further the dialogue about marriage equality or adoption policies.
I realize there are people with views like Cistaro out there, but as a news publication, you should know better than printing this kind of opinion piece. What purpose did it serve? What dialogue did it enhance?
Jessie Beers-Altman, Somerville, Mass.
