I was appalled by a letter to the editor published Sunday in response to two local men adopting a 7-month-old girl. The writer says he feels sad for the child, who will not experience having a mother and father, yet he does not cite any sources backing up his claim that children are better off with heterosexual parents.
The latest statistics from Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reports 427,910 children were in the foster care system in 2015, with 111,820 waiting to be adopted. Many of these children do not form healthy attachments to their caregivers, especially if the child experiences multiple placements in foster homes, group homes, or treatment facilities in a matter of months (which is not uncommon).
I don’t believe that reader’s letter was written out of sadness for the child. I believe it was out of prejudice and lack of knowledge of how adoptions are arranged. Adoptions are granted when adopters prove that the child will be going to a loving, nurturing and stable home. Adoption agencies ensure a good fit for everyone involved and that the child trusts his or her adopters. Denying anyone the joy of parenthood because of their sexual orientation is unacceptable and prolongs the uncertainty of the child’s future.
So, no, do not put heterosexual couples first. Put the children first.
Juliet Cawthern, Boalsburg
