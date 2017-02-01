Letters to the Editor

February 1, 2017 12:18 AM

Publishing letter a breach of integrity

You recently published a letter from Don Cistaro that stated he was “dismayed” at the news of a gay couple adopting a 7-month-old girl.

A friend of mine wrote you expressing his disappointment in your decision to publish such prejudiced rhetoric. In response to his letter, you cited Cistaro’s First Amendment right as a reason for publishing the remarks.

Here is my opinion: You’ve breached your journalistic and ethical integrity as a paper, and claiming the moral high ground of the First Amendment is a cowardly excuse for highlighting this man’s message. There were no facts, statistics, or scientific documentation to back-up his despicable viewpoint.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the value of the right to free speech. I am a Marine Corps veteran and I consider myself conservative in many aspects. However, there is a line in which you do not publish every opinion in your paper, especially one that inspires blind hatred.

I hope the $50 of ad revenue was worth tarnishing your paper’s reputation in the local community. That is something you do not earn back easily.

Clayton Filipowicz, Bellefonte

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos