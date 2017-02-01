An opportunity for open dialogue

We are a two-dad family who have been navigating the long and difficult road to opening our home through adoption for several years. We want to provide a loving home to a child in need based on the wishes of the birth family who are placing that child for adoption. Adoptive placement is a deeply personal choice involving both the birth family and the adoptive family with a host of counselors and lawyers and social services agencies thrown in the middle. There simply is no part of the adoption system that can give preference to any one adoptive family over another.
Columbia University has compiled 79 studies whose research “forms an overwhelming scholarly consensus, based on over three decades of peer-reviewed research, that having a gay or lesbian parent does not harm children.” We encourage the letter’s author to review the research, and sit down to meet families like ours. Our door is open. I disagree with commenters disparaging the CDT. I think it provides an opportunity to open dialogue with folks that are basing ideas on assumptions that are ill informed. Dialogue and discourse make a world of difference.
I do agree with the author that concerned citizens should reach out to your elected representatives and make your voices heard. Let them know that we believe in evidence-based, peer-reviewed research and that children need loving parents no matter what size, shape, or color that family looks like.
Bennett Ulmer, Bellefonte
Comments