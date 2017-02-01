Nothing to lose by listening

The year 2016 was the hottest on record and overwhelming scientific research concludes that human actions are responsible.
This was addressed by Penn State professor Michael Mann in his compelling lecture, “How to Heal a Healthy Climate,” part of the ongoing series, Lectures on the Frontiers of Science. Mann encouraged looking beyond local weather predictions to consider the data behind the “hockey stick” graph.
What do we have to lose by listening to Mann and other scientists who call our attention to the increase of extreme weather events, multiyear droughts, devastating floods and changes in the ice sheet? What do we have to lose by modifying our choices of energy suppliers and insisting that our government leaders fund further research?
Many thanks to Barbara Kennedy, who facilitated the Eberly College of Science series of lectures, which continue through February on Saturdays at 11 a.m. at 100 Thomas Building on Penn State’s campus.
Rosemary Walsh, State College
