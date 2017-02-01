Mother Nature will have the last word

On Jan. 24, our new president signed executive orders advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Transporting Canadian tar sands through middle America to ship to China doesn’t put America first as he exclaimed in his inauguration speech.
Communications from the Environmental Protection Agency have been frozen. Other incoming administrations have stopped the flow of information but not to this degree. Scientists’ information will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. They need time to orchestrate their “alternative facts.”
The new administration appears to be blind to benefits of the environment. By taking the time to be out in nature they would come to know and appreciate what others value so highly. They might see the beauty and not merely resources to exploit. They could see that concern for the environment does not stand in the way of a strong economy.
Farmers, foresters, hunters, fishermen, kayakers, hikers, bikers and birders know and can see the changes to our climate. We experience the climate and believe in a carbon fee and the Paris climate agreement.
Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech, wants Trump to understand that acting on climate change now will cost less than waiting. Does he think he’ll be able to get away without paying like some of his contractors? In this case, it doesn’t work that way. You can’t fool Mother Nature. She’ll have the last word.
Lynne Heritage, Bellefonte
