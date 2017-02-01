I recently noticed that a CDT article used the following construction: “xyz graduated college.” This is incorrect usage, at least as per The Associated Press Stylebook of 2013 — it should be “xyz graduated from college.”
I realize that omitting the “from” is a trendy way of talking right now, but as a former magazine editor, I find the popular usage quite jarring — it is like scratching one’s fingernails on a chalkboard.
Unless AP has changed its style, and now permits this usage, I would suggest your copy editor pay closer attention to the usage of this term.
My first impulse was just to let it go, but it has been bothering me for more than a week, so I thought I would bring it to your attention. One can’t do much about how people in the street use the term, but I would expect a daily newspaper to hold firm on proper usage.
Thank you for your normally excellent work.
Bill Sundstrom, State College
Comments