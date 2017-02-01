Letters to the Editor

February 1, 2017 9:28 PM

Preserve option, discourage use

In wake of the March for Life, I’d like to point out that no one on either side of the abortion debate is “pro-abortion.” No one gets up in the morning thinking, “What can I do today to increase the number of abortions?” What we’re fighting about is how to discourage people from exercising what is currently a right.

The approach of the ostensibly anti-abortion side is to reduce access to birth control, remove sex ed from schools, eliminate social services for low-income pregnant women and criminalize abortion. The first three obviously will increase the number of abortions. But for the pro-life movement, a higher abortion rate is a desirable short-term outcome, because it provides leverage in the battle for criminalization.

Let’s be honest. The main goal of pro-life activists is to move women out of the workforce and into heterosexual marriages. More pregnancies and fewer options means more women in a state of dependency. Gruesome talk about killing babies serves as a distraction — indeed, a dreadfully cynical one that is costing the lives of unborn children who in a more enlightened society would never have been conceived.

Why don’t we all put our cards on the table? The pro-choice side opposes abortion but supports abortion rights; the goal is to preserve the option while discouraging people from using it. The pro-life side would take away the right, making pregnancy a more effective means of coercion.

Charles Youmans,

State College

